Buzbee sues NFL on behalf of other McNair son

I didn’t know there was another McNair son.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has sued the NFL in New York Supreme Court, claiming the league conspired to remove Cary McNair from the McNair family business interests, including the Texans.
In a release issued Saturday, Buzbee’s law firm said its lawsuit alleges that the NFL and Texans’ principal owner Cal McNair worked to boot his brother Cary from some of the family’s business interests, including the board of the trust that owns the Texans. The lawsuit argues the alleged plot came in response to McNair’s “questions and critiques” about scandals within the Texans organization.
[…]
On Sept. 8, Buzbee sent a five-page letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting mediation and claiming that Cary McNair, 66, the eldest son of Janice and the late Bob McNair, had lost more than $60 million as a result of his expulsion from the trust and family businesses.
In that letter, Buzbee argued that Cary McNair’s alleged ouster could have come in response to concerns he raised about the sexual assault scandal involving accusations against onetime Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and a 2023 Kentucky case in which minority owner Javier Loya agreed to accept a charge of “harassment with intent to annoy.”
[…]
Cary McNair never played a role in the Texans organization, which is owned by the McNair family, but he worked on other family business interests and was fired by the family from those businesses not long after the court case ended.
Cary McNair also apparently filed a petition in probate court to have his mother declared incompetent after she’d had a stroke, and asked for a legal guardian to be appointed. That ultimately did not succeed. I didn’t know any of this – I follow the Texans from enough distance to not be fully briefed on McNair family drama – and I don’t have any stake in the outcome. I’m just rubbernecking, that’s all. Tony Buzbee is the local legal world’s most prominent chaos Muppet, and I can’t help but look.