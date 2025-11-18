Texas National Guard coming home from Chicago

Hopefully in time for Thanksgiving.

Texas National Guard troops are expected to soon return from Illinois amid legal challenges that halt their deployment to the Chicago area, several media outlets reported this weekend. In early October, Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the federal government’s mobilization of 400 troops from Texas to other states to “safeguard” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. According to the U.S. Northern Command, around 200 Texas Guard members were in the Chicago area as of Oct. 8. State and local governments in Illinois objected to the out-of-state soldiers’ presence, and a federal court quickly ruled that they couldn’t be activated, but didn’t have to withdraw from the state. The legal fight between Illinois and the federal government over the issue reached the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case remains pending — the court asked for more legal briefings by Monday. It’s unclear when a ruling could come. Media outlets including CNN and The New York Times reported that Texas National Guard troops are preparing to return home, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The Department of Defense on Sunday pointed The Texas Tribune to a Friday post on X by the Northern Command that says it will be adjusting National Guard troops’ presence in Chicago, Portland and Los Angeles “in the coming days” to “ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city.”

Just as a reminder, Harris County was part of the legal effort to block the deployment. We all get to take a tiny bit of the credit for this, whenever it happens.

One point of interest going forward.

Over the last five weeks, the troops have drawn nationwide ridicule for both being in Chicago at all — and looking less than ready for combat. CBS News reported that the troops were seen “running, walking and training” on the base. Their presence in Chicago has cost taxpayers at least $4 million dollars, according to estimates by San Antonio Express-News. In an Oct. 7 letter, eight Texan members of Congress urged Abbott to withdraw the Texas National Guard from deployment out of state. “Texans did not join the National Guard to be used as a political weapon aimed at fellow American citizens in another state,” they wrote. “Turning them into a domestic police force in another state – especially over that state’s objections – erodes public trust and undermines the Guard’s core mission.”

Also as a reminder, deploying the Texas National Guard out of state for Trump’s delusional purposes does not have popular support. It also costs money, and while $4 million is couch cushion cash in the context of the state budget, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of widespread innumeracy. “Greg Abbott wasted millions of your taxpayer dollars to send Texas National Guard troops to Chicago to do absolutely nothing, while [your electric bill keeps going up]/[public schools are being underfunded]/[SNAP benefits were cut]/[pick your favorite alternative]” is a pretty good message, or at least a sound structure for a good message. The overall message is “it’s time for a change, Greg Abbott has been in government for decades and is out of touch with you and your needs”. Here’s one of many examples to illustrate that. Go to town, there’s plenty more material out there. The Current has more.

(Addendum: On the subject of the un-deployment of the Texas National Guard being a political opportunity for Dems, I encourage you to read this Garrett Graff piece, which refers to the Chicago situation as “The Border Patrol retreated from Chicago in defeat, not victory”. This is not exactly the same as the Texas National Guard situation, but the TNG was deployed there to support CBP, so it’s close enough. And you will enjoy reading it, so off you go.)

