CD18 runoff set for January 31

Mark your calendars.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set Jan. 31 as the date of the special election runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, meaning the Houston-based seat will remain vacant for over two more months.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and former Houston City Councilmember Amanda Edwards, both Democrats, were the top two finishers in the Nov. 4 special election, running ahead of the 16-candidate field but both falling well short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Menefee finished first with 28.9% of the vote, with Edwards in a close second at 25.6%.

The January winner will go to Washington to serve out the remainder of former Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner’s term.

Turner died in March, two months after taking office — and less than a year after the district’s longtime congresswoman, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, died in 2024. Since Turner’s death, the seat will have been vacant for about 11 months by the time the runoff takes place.

Democrats in the district, including the top two finishers, have criticized Abbott for setting the first round of the special election 8 months after Turner’s death. And in the wake of the Nov. 4 election, they had called on Abbott to move quickly to announce a date.

The Jan. 31 date also leaves little time for the winner to pivot to the March 3 primary, which will effectively decide the district’s representative for the term beginning in 2027. That election — the real contest in this heavily Democratic district — will take place under new lines, unless a federal court strikes down Republicans’ redrawn congressional map. The 18th Congressional District is poised to change significantly, with nearly three-quarters of the district’s current eligible voting population being drawn into different districts.