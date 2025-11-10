Rep. Al Green to run in the new CD18

As expected.

U.S. Rep. Al Green announced Friday that he plans to run in the redrawn 18th Congressional District, setting up a competitive primary between the longtime Houston Democrat and whichever candidate wins the upcoming special election runoff to decide the seat’s occupant through the end of next year.

Green began his speech not by talking about himself, but of President Donald Trump.

“This democracy belongs to the people, it doesn’t belong to one man,” Green said from a Southwest Houston hotel. “He is an authoritarian, and we are going to make sure that he knows that the people in the 18th Congressional District are going to send somebody to Congress that he fears.”

Green has been a strong advocate of the effort to impeach Trump, and he said continuing to criticize the president will be one of his priorities if he secures another term in Congress — but he’s facing a crowded race.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, both Democrats, finished atop a field of 16 candidates in Tuesday’s election to fill out the remainder of late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s term representing the district under its old lines. Green plans to run in the March primary, which will be held under the 18th District’s new boundaries created by Republicans’ mid-cycle redistricting this summer. Menefee has already announced he plans to run in the March primary, which will take place weeks after the runoff. Edwards has yet to reveal her plans beyond the special election.

Green has represented Texas’ 9th Congressional District — anchored in the southern parts of Houston — since 2005. But that district was redrawn by Texas Republicans in their new congressional map to favor the GOP, and its boundaries were moved to eastern Harris County and Liberty County, pulling in almost none of the same area as before. The new 9th Congressional District went from voting for Kamala Harris in 2024 by 44 percentage points to one that President Donald Trump would have carried by a 20-point margin under the new lines.

Much of Green’s turf in the old 9th District was drawn into the new 18th District, including Central Southwest Houston, NRG Stadium and Missouri City. It’s a deep-blue district with a long history of Black representation, having sent titans including former Reps. Barbara Jordan and Mickey Leland. The new 18th District would have voted for Harris by a 54-point margin in 2024 had it existed.

[…]

In August, Green heavily hinted that he planned to run in the 18th District, noting that he and the majority of his constituents had changed district numbers, but he said he would not announce his plans until after the Nov. 4 special election to avoid confusing Houstonians.

Candidates can begin filing Saturday for a spot on the 2026 primary ballot, the start of a monthlong window that runs until Dec. 8. The timing ensures that Edwards and any other prospective candidates will need to decide whether to put their name on the ballot before their runoff election.