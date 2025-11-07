Tuesday was a good day for school boards

I refer you once again to Franklin Strong and his much-valued Book-Loving Texans’ Guide to the school board elections. There weren’t that many school board races on the ballot in November – May is a more common month for these races – but there were some clear and obvious opportunities for improvement. Let’s check in on them.

We’ve already noted the clean sweep in Cy-Fair ISD, which should go a long way towards restoring some sanity in that district. Remember when Greg Abbott came to town to rally for those candidates, amid promises to “turn Harris County dark red” next year? Good job, good effort. You can smell the desperation.

Two of the three HISD candidates from the BLTG won, with the incumbent who in my view most needed to get the boot getting it. There was a third Harris County district on the list, Klein ISD, and there the two Moms for Liberty extremists lost by wide margins. As Franklin Strong notes in his writeup, it remains to be seen how good, or at least how effective in that district the two winners will be. But keeping extremists out of power is always a good first step.

In Granbury ISD, in deep red Hood County, the three bad candidates all lost. I couldn’t find a story about that election, but you can see the results here (scroll down), and know that the winners are better than the losers.

In Lake Worth ISD, a district that is on the cusp of TEA takeover, the one bad candidate identified by the BLTG lost his race to the sister-in-law of an incumbent who was re-elected.

Princeton ISD and College Station ISD were mixed bags, with one good candidate and one bad candidate winning the two At Large spots in Princeton ISD (in Collin County), and one good candidate winning while another one lost in College Station ISD. The candidate who won over the good candidate in College Station ISD wasn’t one of the bad candidates, he just wasn’t the recommended one in that race.

So overall, pretty good. Strong is already working on the BLTG for May 2026, where there will surely be more opportunities to make things better. Congrats to all the winners. Bay Area Houston has more.

