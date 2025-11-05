November 2025 election: National results

Watching the national results last night turned out to be pretty easy, as Abigail Spanberger, Mikie Sherrill, and then Zohran Mamdani were all declared winners within minutes of their polls closing. You’ve got to love that kind of decisiveness, especially when it’s in favor of the good guys. To sum it up as of about 8:30 PM last night:

It is not tight, and Jack Ciattarelli is likely to lose New Jersey by a lot. If you have things to do, please go do them. Zohran, Spanberger, and Sherrill win comfortably. Dems win in PA and GA. If you’re waiting for prop 50 in CA, go do something else with your time. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) 8:18 PM – 4 November 2025

Pennsylvania refers to three State Supreme Court retention elections, all won by the Dem incumbents to maintain a 5-2 edge on that Court. Georgia refers to two Public Service Commission seats that were flipped by Dems. So yeah, a pretty good night. Ghazala Hashmi and Jay Jones were declared winners in Virginia as well.

Here’s The Downballot’s live tracker of a bunch of races around the country, which somehow didn’t include SD09. Whatever, these things happen, I’m sure they’ll notice it now. I’m not staying up for the California Prop 50 race but will add an update in the morning. About as good a day nationally as you could want.

UPDATE : Prop 50 passes, and you didn’t even have to stay up all that late to find out.

