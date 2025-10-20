October 2025 campaign finance reports – Senate and Congress (Not CD18)

I’m doing this one a little differently, for two reasons. One is that I want to include non-Democratic candidates in the CD18 special election, just so we’re all on the same page. And two, as of this past weekend when I started working on this post, none of the CD18 candidates had Q3 reports posted, for whatever the reason. So I’m hoping that they will get updated Real Soon Now, but in the meantime here are the rest of them.

James Talarico – Senate
Colin Allred – Senate
Terry Virts – Senate
Michael Swanson – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02
Evan Hunt – CD03
Jordan Wheatley – CD03
Lizzie Fletcher – CD07
Al Green – CD09
Tayhlor Coleman – CD10
Bobby Pulido – CD15
Ada Cuellar – CD15
Veronica Escobar – CD16
Joaquin Castro – CD20
Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22
Santos Limon – CD23
Kevin Burge – CD24
Jon Buchwald – CD24
William Marks – CD25
Ernest Lineberger – CD26
Henry Cuellar – CD28
Sylvia Garcia – CD29
Jasmine Crockett – CD30
Caitlin Rourk – CD31
Stuart Whitlow – CD31
Justin Early – CD31
Julie Johnson – CD32
Marc Veasey – CD33
Vicente Gonzalez – CD34
Whitney Masterson-Moyes – CD35
John Lira – CD35
Johnny Garcia – CD35
Melissa McDonough – CD38
Marvalette Hunter – CD38


Dist  Name             Raised      Spent    Loans    On Hand
============================================================
Sen   Talarico      6,268,609  1,309,971        0  4,958,638
Sen   Allred        4,933,178  3,142,537        0  1,790,641
Sen   Virts           473,098    320,721  367,259    152,376
Sen   Swanson           6,991      6,991    4,000          0

02    Finnie        1,391,100    154,341  866,000  1,236,759
03    Hunt            190,567    125,499   55,580     65,067
03    Wheatley         20,610     20,298        0        311
07    Fletcher        729,506    326,348        0  1,719,819
09    Green           582,144    228,592        0    572,636
10    Coleman          65,604     62,304   31,035      3,299
15    Pulido          306,804     32,469        0    274,335
15    Cuellar, A      249,608    120,103  125,000    129,504
16    Escobar         510,139    310,045        0    315,937
20    Castro          249,638    211,169        0    177,127
22    Greene-Scott     15,940      6,298        0      9,678
23    Limon           356,755      6,815  354,400    349,940
24    Burge            57,852     33,015        0     24,837
24    Buchwald        116,301     35,690   95,560     80,611
25    Marks            53,493      9,471   30,000     44,022
26    Lineberger       59,745     47,644   36,000     15,593
28    Cuellar         867,164    550,781  200,000    364,341
29    Garcia          405,896    375,602        0    402,047
30    Crockett      6,560,239  3,570,880        0  4,600,591
31    Rourk           100,219     77,789        0     22,430
31    Whitlow          32,055     20,705  234,055     15,000
31    Early            48,161     43,506   18,000      4,654
32    Johnson         960,040    384,047        0    806,897
33    Veasey          661,999    741,250        0    930,229
34    Gonzalez      1,301,352    312,792        0  1,270,618
35    M-Moyes          43,056     11,052   30,000     32,004
35    Lira             29,619      5,370        0     24,248
35    Garcia
37    Doggett          62,149     65,791        0  6,224,186
38    McDonough        19,966     10,111  113,239     32,554
38    Hunter           73,174     18,530        0     54,643

We’ve discussed James Talarico, so I’ll mostly skip past this. Colin Allred as noted also raised a decent amount of cash, though as you can see with a much higher burn rate. He had $639K transferred in from committee(s) and $564K transferred out to committee(s), and I’m not sure what to make of that. And though he’s already being treated as a bit of an afterthought in this race, I’m glad Terry Virts has taken in almost half a million bucks. I know nothing about Michael Swanson, but it looks to me like maybe he’s ended his campaign and closed his account.

I suppose one reason why Rep. Jasmine Crockett keeps being included in statewide polls is because right now she’s Talarico’s biggest competition on the money-raising side. She has not ruled out running for Senate, though I don’t think she will at this point.

Al Green is more or less confirmed to be running for CD18 next year. Still no one has declared for CD09 (more on that in a minute), which annoys and frustrates me. Crockett is probably running again in CD30, though she has mentioned CD33 as well. Julie Johnson is running for CD33, which is now a Dallas district, and I’m not aware of anyone declaring for CD32, which is the reddest of the five new districts the GOP drew for themselves. Marc Veasey will have his hands full. I’m told Sylvia Garcia has been recruiting in CD09, mostly incumbent Dem legislators who have understandably not shown any interest. Gonna need to look outside the box here. Also, former CD18 candidate Robert Slater is saying he will run in CD29. He doesn’t have any funds to report, at least as of June 30, and I can’t say I take his candidacy seriously.

I’ve removed Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett from this roundup since Doggett will step down and let Casar have CD37. A couple of contenders have emerged in CD35, though the one who may be of the greatest interest is Johnny Garcia, longtime deputy and public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. He declared in October, so no report for him as yet.

Bobby Pulido and Ada Cuellar are off to decent starts in CD15. State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt has not yet confirmed or backed out of running in CD10. I’ve added a couple of other new names in new districts since last time. I still haven’t met Shaun Finnie or Marvalette Hunter, but I hope to soon.

What I hope to see in the January reports, which will be filed after everyone has picked a district and made it official: A serious candidate in CD09, and everyone raising more money. Let’s go, y’all.

