October 2025 campaign finance reports – Senate and Congress (Not CD18)

I’m doing this one a little differently, for two reasons. One is that I want to include non-Democratic candidates in the CD18 special election, just so we’re all on the same page. And two, as of this past weekend when I started working on this post, none of the CD18 candidates had Q3 reports posted, for whatever the reason. So I’m hoping that they will get updated Real Soon Now, but in the meantime here are the rest of them.

James Talarico – Senate

Colin Allred – Senate

Terry Virts – Senate

Michael Swanson – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02

Evan Hunt – CD03

Jordan Wheatley – CD03

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Al Green – CD09

Tayhlor Coleman – CD10

Bobby Pulido – CD15

Ada Cuellar – CD15

Veronica Escobar – CD16

Joaquin Castro – CD20

Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22

Santos Limon – CD23

Kevin Burge – CD24

Jon Buchwald – CD24

William Marks – CD25

Ernest Lineberger – CD26

Henry Cuellar – CD28

Sylvia Garcia – CD29

Jasmine Crockett – CD30

Caitlin Rourk – CD31

Stuart Whitlow – CD31

Justin Early – CD31

Julie Johnson – CD32

Marc Veasey – CD33

Vicente Gonzalez – CD34

Whitney Masterson-Moyes – CD35

John Lira – CD35

Johnny Garcia – CD35

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Marvalette Hunter – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Talarico 6,268,609 1,309,971 0 4,958,638 Sen Allred 4,933,178 3,142,537 0 1,790,641 Sen Virts 473,098 320,721 367,259 152,376 Sen Swanson 6,991 6,991 4,000 0 02 Finnie 1,391,100 154,341 866,000 1,236,759 03 Hunt 190,567 125,499 55,580 65,067 03 Wheatley 20,610 20,298 0 311 07 Fletcher 729,506 326,348 0 1,719,819 09 Green 582,144 228,592 0 572,636 10 Coleman 65,604 62,304 31,035 3,299 15 Pulido 306,804 32,469 0 274,335 15 Cuellar, A 249,608 120,103 125,000 129,504 16 Escobar 510,139 310,045 0 315,937 20 Castro 249,638 211,169 0 177,127 22 Greene-Scott 15,940 6,298 0 9,678 23 Limon 356,755 6,815 354,400 349,940 24 Burge 57,852 33,015 0 24,837 24 Buchwald 116,301 35,690 95,560 80,611 25 Marks 53,493 9,471 30,000 44,022 26 Lineberger 59,745 47,644 36,000 15,593 28 Cuellar 867,164 550,781 200,000 364,341 29 Garcia 405,896 375,602 0 402,047 30 Crockett 6,560,239 3,570,880 0 4,600,591 31 Rourk 100,219 77,789 0 22,430 31 Whitlow 32,055 20,705 234,055 15,000 31 Early 48,161 43,506 18,000 4,654 32 Johnson 960,040 384,047 0 806,897 33 Veasey 661,999 741,250 0 930,229 34 Gonzalez 1,301,352 312,792 0 1,270,618 35 M-Moyes 43,056 11,052 30,000 32,004 35 Lira 29,619 5,370 0 24,248 35 Garcia 37 Doggett 62,149 65,791 0 6,224,186 38 McDonough 19,966 10,111 113,239 32,554 38 Hunter 73,174 18,530 0 54,643

We’ve discussed James Talarico, so I’ll mostly skip past this. Colin Allred as noted also raised a decent amount of cash, though as you can see with a much higher burn rate. He had $639K transferred in from committee(s) and $564K transferred out to committee(s), and I’m not sure what to make of that. And though he’s already being treated as a bit of an afterthought in this race, I’m glad Terry Virts has taken in almost half a million bucks. I know nothing about Michael Swanson, but it looks to me like maybe he’s ended his campaign and closed his account.

I suppose one reason why Rep. Jasmine Crockett keeps being included in statewide polls is because right now she’s Talarico’s biggest competition on the money-raising side. She has not ruled out running for Senate, though I don’t think she will at this point.

Al Green is more or less confirmed to be running for CD18 next year. Still no one has declared for CD09 (more on that in a minute), which annoys and frustrates me. Crockett is probably running again in CD30, though she has mentioned CD33 as well. Julie Johnson is running for CD33, which is now a Dallas district, and I’m not aware of anyone declaring for CD32, which is the reddest of the five new districts the GOP drew for themselves. Marc Veasey will have his hands full. I’m told Sylvia Garcia has been recruiting in CD09, mostly incumbent Dem legislators who have understandably not shown any interest. Gonna need to look outside the box here. Also, former CD18 candidate Robert Slater is saying he will run in CD29. He doesn’t have any funds to report, at least as of June 30, and I can’t say I take his candidacy seriously.

I’ve removed Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett from this roundup since Doggett will step down and let Casar have CD37. A couple of contenders have emerged in CD35, though the one who may be of the greatest interest is Johnny Garcia, longtime deputy and public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. He declared in October, so no report for him as yet.

Bobby Pulido and Ada Cuellar are off to decent starts in CD15. State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt has not yet confirmed or backed out of running in CD10. I’ve added a couple of other new names in new districts since last time. I still haven’t met Shaun Finnie or Marvalette Hunter, but I hope to soon.

What I hope to see in the January reports, which will be filed after everyone has picked a district and made it official: A serious candidate in CD09, and everyone raising more money. Let’s go, y’all.

