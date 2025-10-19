Early voting for the November 2025 election begins tomorrow

From the inbox:

The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) urges voters to take advantage of Early Voting, which starts Monday, October 20, and ends Friday, October 31. Ballot Items Include 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution

to the Texas Constitution 18 th Congressional District

Houston City Council At-Large Position 4

Other local elections (Cities, school districts, utility districts, and college trustees) “This election provides Harris County voters an opportunity to shape the future of their communities and impact leadership at both the local and state levels,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. Where and When to Vote Early Voting : 70 vote centers open, October 20-31 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

(Except Sunday, Oct. 26 : Noon – 7 p.m. )

: 70 vote centers open, from daily (Except : ) Election Day: Nearly 600 vote centers open, November 4 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Find your nearest vote center and sample ballot at: HarrisVotes.com. Bring One of these Required Photo IDs TX Driver’s License

TX Personal ID

TX Handgun License

TX Election ID Certificate

U.S. Military ID (with photo)

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID may complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) and bring a supporting document (e.g., utility bill, bank statement, or voter registration certificate). Voting by Mail Deadline to apply: Friday, October 24

Eligible voters: Age 65+, sick or disabled, out of county during voting period, expect to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or in jail, but eligible to vote. For more information and real-time updates: Follow @HarrisVotes or visit HarrisVotes.com

I’m always a big proponent of voting early, to make sure you get it done. I don’t expect this to be a big turnout election – were it not for the two special elections, there wouldn’t be that much to vote for – but CD18 should draw out some people who wouldn’t have been there otherwise.

If you haven’t done so yet, now’s your chance to listen to some interviews:

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Isaiah Martin, CD18

Christian Menefee, CD18

Jolanda Jones, CD18

Alejandra Salinas, Houston City Council At Large #4

Jordan Thomas, Houston City Council At Large #4

Dwight Boykins, Houston City Council At Large #4

Al Lloyd, Houston City Council At Large #4

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Robbie McDonough, HISD District V

Michael McDonough, HISD District VI

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Audrey Nath, HISD District VII

Monica Flores Richart, HCC Distict I

Renee Jefferson Patterson, HCC District II

Desmond Spencer, HCC District II

Chron endorsement posts can be found here, and of course even more information can be found in the indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet. And just think, the filing period for the 2026 primary begins in a little more than three weeks. Happy voting!

