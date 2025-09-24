Interview with Audrey Nath

Challenging incumbent Bridget Wade in District VII is Audrey Nath, one of many Mike Miles critics on the ballot that I noted in July. Nath is a pediatric neurologist, an MD/PhD from Rice and UT-Houston, and an HISD mom. She’s been a critic of the takeover from the beginning and has been in the news for her activism on several occasions; you can see some of the coverage on her bio page, and I noted a Chron feature story that was about her leading an effort to assist students who were affected by the change from wraparound services to Sunrise Centers. She is on the HCDP endorsement slate for HISD. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the stupendous Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: