Texas blog roundup for the week of September 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance will not be silenced as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff considers the legacy of Lina Hidalgo, who will not be running for re-election as Harris County Judge.

SocraticGadfly says, contra places like Lone Star Left, to vote no on Proposition 4, a highly anti-environmentalist economic boondoggle.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project asked if Houston elected Democrats won’t speak up on the racial purge represented by the ICE assault on the Latino working class in cooperation with HPD, how can we count on them to be of use when trans people start getting rounded-up?

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Waco Bridge analyzes how the new Congressional map makes CD17 a little less red.

Mean Green Cougar Red sees some tough demographic times ahead for US colleges and universities.

The Texas Signal highlights a new comic strip about a group of jazz musicians in the Jim Crow South and how they cope.

The Barbed Wire finds former Speaker Dade Phelan using his words to rebut some Republican ridiculousness.

Texas Monthly documents what happened in Odessa after a group of fanatics won control of the local government, and then they had to actually govern.

Law Dork explains the judge’s order that dismissed Trump’s latest ridiculous lawsuit against the NY Times.

