Interview with Bridget Wade

Continuing with our week of HISD Trustee race interviews, the next two days will be in District VII, where the incumbent is Bridget Wade, who defeated Anne Sung in 2021. Wade is the past President and longtime member of the Briargrove Elementary PTO, from which she is a graduate. In addition to being a Trustee, she is a member of the Houston ISD Foundation Board and The First Horizon advisory board, she has chaired the Advisory Board for The Blaffer Museum of Art at The University of Houston and the National Advisory Board for The Blanton Museum at The University of Texas, and led a special task force for Methodist Hospital. The interview I did with her in 2021 is here, and the interview for this year is below:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the fabulous Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: