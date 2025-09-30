Interview with Renee Jefferson Patterson

We continue our visit with the candidates for HCC Trustee. Today we move into District II, where incumbent Renee Jefferson Patterson was appointed to fill the seat earlier this year after Charlene Ward Johnson was elected to HD139. Patterson is herself an HCC graduate, and is the founder and owner of a premier design firm specializing in luxury residential, commercial, and construction design, after having spent fifteen years in HR in the energy industry. She was a candidate for Houston City Council District B in 2019, which had a bit of drama associated with it. She’s now running for her first full term as Trustee against two opponents. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Audrey Nath, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Michael McDonough, HISD District VI

Monica Flores Richart, HCC Distict I

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has powers beyond the comprehension of mortal men. More from HCC tomorrow.

