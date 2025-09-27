State files its response to the redistricting lawsuit

They’re playing the oldies, not the new tune that the Trump Justice Department tried to woo them with.

Texas officials acknowledged in a new court filing that the Justice Department’s rationale this summer for pushing them to redraw the state’s congressional maps was flawed, but insisted that they were still well within their rights to push ahead with the plan.

“Its ham-fisted legal conclusions notwithstanding, the DOJ Letter apparently sought to provide political cover for Texas to engage in partisan redistricting,” the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in a 41-page document filed late Tuesday.

The filing comes as Republican state leaders are hoping to protect the new map from a legal challenge ahead of next year’s midterms. Since launching the redistricting push at the behest of President Donald Trump, they have leaned heavily into the fact that the new maps are intended to help the party win seats next November.

“The rationale behind the President’s request is simple,” the filing says. “Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority in the United States House of Representatives; if Democrats flip four seats in the upcoming midterm elections, they would take control of the House.”

That’s a different explanation than the Trump administration seemed to give this summer when officials at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division alleged in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott that four Democratic districts had been illegally drawn to lump voters based on race.

They argued at the time that two blue districts in Houston — one represented by U.S. Rep. Al Green and another left vacant by the deaths of Sheila Jackson Lee and, later, Sylvester Turner — sort voters along “strict racial lines,” while another district, represented by U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, is majority Hispanic. And they said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey’s Fort Worth district was similarly race-based.

The Attorney General’s Office downplayed that rationale in the new filling and instead leaned into the political motivations behind the push, pointing out that other states like California and Massachusetts have taken similar steps.