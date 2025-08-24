New legal challenge filed against redistricting map

Fron the inbox:

Today, plaintiffs supported by the National Redistricting Foundation (NRF) initiated a legal challenge against the newly enacted congressional gerrymander in Texas in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, asking the court to strike it down on several grounds. The challenge was filed as a supplemental complaint in the ongoing lawsuit, LULAC v. Abbott. The NRF is directing litigation and providing financial support on behalf of the Gonzales plaintiff group in this case. The full brief can be viewed here.

Marina Jenkins, Executive Director of the NRF, issued the following statement:

“What’s happening in Texas underscores that racially discriminatory voting practices, unfortunately, remain alive and well to this day, and the courts must continue to enforce voting rights protections. Texas’s existing map already dilutes the voting power of communities of color, which now make up 60 percent of the statewide population in the Lone Star State, and has been the subject of ongoing litigation. In spite of that, the state has doubled down with an even more extreme racial gerrymander that goes even further to pack and crack communities of color and minimize the number of congressional districts where minority voters have the ability to elect candidates of their choice. The court has already agreed to consider expediting this case, and we are confident that justice will be delivered for Texans.”

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

Following the 2020 Census, Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats due to significant population growth. The census data also showed that 95% of the state’s population growth came from communities of color. Despite this, in 2021, the state of Texas enacted a congressional map that reduced the number of districts where voters of color have a fair chance to elect candidates of their choice and increased the number of majority-white districts. Immediately after the congressional map was enacted, the NRF filed Voto Latino v. Scott, now renamed Gonzales v. Nelson and consolidated under LULAC v. Abbott, challenging Texas’s 2021-enacted congressional map for violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Just two months after the trial in the case against the 2021-enacted map, at the request of President Trump, Governor Greg Abbott called for an August special session in the Texas Legislature to redraw the state’s congressional map. Coming out of the 2025 special legislative session, the State of Texas enacted a new congressional gerrymander that goes even further to diminish the voting power of communities of color.

In their supplemental complaint, the NRF-supported plaintiffs make several claims against the 2025-enacted Texas congressional gerrymander, including the following:

Intentional Vote Dilution: The new gerrymander was drawn with discriminatory intent in violation of the 14th and 15th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Racial Gerrymandering: Several congressional districts on the new gerrymander are racial gerrymanders in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Those districts are TX-9, TX-18, TX-22, TX-27, TX-30, and TX-35. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act: The newly enacted Texas gerrymander fails to include at least six additional Latino opportunity districts, in which Latino voters have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. In order to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Latino voters in Texas should see one additional opportunity district in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, one additional opportunity district in Harris County, two additional opportunity districts in Central Texas, and two additional opportunity districts in the Rio Grande Valley. The new gerrymander does not include any of these districts. Malapportionment: Given that the State of Texas used five-year-old data to draw a new gerrymander, the new map fails to account for shifts in Texas’s population. For example, recently, the Census has issued estimates that indicate rapid population growth in Texas in recent years, particularly driven by communities of color, which make up 60 percent of the statewide population. Therefore, the new gerrymander fails to achieve the precise mathematical equality required by the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This creates a dynamic where Texas voters who reside in overpopulated districts will have their votes diluted by other Texas voters who live in underpopulated districts. Unnecessary Mid-Decade Redistricting: The new gerrymander violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, because the Texas Legislature considered racial information and pursued a partisan advantage in an unnecessary mid-decade redraw.

Prior to the enactment of the new gerrymander, the NRF filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas asking the court to quickly set a hearing for a preliminary injunction that will be filed in order to block the enactment of a new gerrymandered congressional map. The court has scheduled a conference to hear arguments on that motion for Wednesday, August 27, in El Paso, Texas.