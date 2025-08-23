The Alvarado filibuster

Bring it on.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado of Houston plans to filibuster the House-passed redistricting map during floor debate on Friday in a last-ditch effort to delay passage of the plan to create five new winnable seats for the GOP.

Alvarado, the Democratic caucus chair, informed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Friday of her intent to hold the floor for as long as possible. Other senators and staffers confirmed to Hearst Newspapers that her Democratic colleagues will assist Alvarado by questioning her on the dais.

“Republicans think they can walk all over us. Today I’m going to kick back,” Alvarado wrote in a social media post Friday that featured her gray, yellow and blue sneakers. “Going to be a long night.”

The maneuver is not expected to prevent the map from passing: Alvarado would need to speak, without taking bathroom breaks, eating or drinking, until the ongoing special session times out in two weeks. The state Senate is the final step before the map, which was requested by President Donald Trump ahead of next year’s midterms, goes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

On Friday, members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus questioned Republican senators on the bill during its initial reading, aiming to gather material for a future court challenge of the maps. Alvarado plans to begin her speech before the final vote. A spokesperson for state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, said she had compiled 12 hours of remarks on the new map from people across Texas and that she plans to read them aloud while questioning Alvarado. Eckhardt and state Sen. Molly Cook of Houston were both wearing sneakers in the lower chamber Friday morning.