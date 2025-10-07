Interview with Jordan Thomas

We continue our journey through Houston City Council At Large #4 with Jordan Thomas, who is a familiar presence on Twitter with the Houston urbanist community. Thomas served as Chief of Staff to now-former Council Members Amanda Edwards and Letitia Plummer, and now works as a Project Manager at Grid United, an independent electric transmission company. He has been a union organizer with SEIU, on the Board of Directors of LINK Houston, and on the Board of the ACLU of Texas. He’s a big transit and infrastructure policy wonk and we go into that in the interview, which was done in person so there’s a bit of background noise on this one:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where mornings are always cool and crisp. More from Houston City Council At Large #4 coming at you.

