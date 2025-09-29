Interview with Monica Flores Richart

This week we will feature the HCC Trustee races and candidates. Three Trustees are up for a six-year term, though only two of them have opponents; trustee Cynthia Lenton-Gary has no challenger for District VII. The incumbent in District I is Monica Flores Richart, who did us all the huge favor of beating Dave Wilson in 2019. (Wilson has since claimed another one of his warehouses as a residence and is the Trustee in District IV; we’ll deal with him again in 2027.) Richart is an attorney who has also served as a political consultant, and she worked in the Harris County Clerk’s office on projects to implement countywide voting, extended voting hours, and greater accessibility to underserved communities. She now has a MAGAfied opponent who is being backed by Dave Wilson, which makes this a very important race. I’ve known Monica for almost 20 years, I think she’s one of our most thoughtful elected officials, and I urge you to support her re-election. My interview with her from the 2019 campaign is here, and my interview with her for this year’s campaign is below:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Audrey Nath, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Michael McDonough, HISD District VI

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, which is part of any nutritious breakfast. More from HCC tomorrow and Wednesday.

Related Posts: