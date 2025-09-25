Interview with Maria Benzon

The other open HISD seat is in District V, where two-term incumbent Sue Deigaard declined to run again. There are two candidates running to fill that seat, and today we will hear from Maria Benzon, a veteran educator with over 25 years of experience as a teacher, district specialist, and assistant principal; she is also a professor with a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. Benzon is also an HISD graduate and parent, who coaches Odyssey of the Mind and youth volleyball. She ran for this position in 2021 as well, and you can listen to that interview here. Her opponent in this race is Robbie McDonough, I sent emails to the one address I could find for his campaign but never got a response. If that changes, I’ll have an interview with him at a later date. Today, here’s the interview I did with Maria Benzon:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the awe-inspiring Erik Manning spreadsheet.

