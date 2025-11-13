Texas blog roundup for the week of November 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance is feeling blue in the good way as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has some initial election analysis and some good news from the school board races.

SocraticGadfly notes that the push to revive uranium mining could have environmental consequences in South Texas as well as the Desert Southwest original mining homeland.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said so-called union friendly Mayor Whitmire blamed TSA workers for not coming to work for no pay for delays at Houston airports, rather than the right wing thugs running the country.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Robert Nagle is spending the month of November finding things to celebrate about the year 1965.

The TSTA Blog rightfully calls Christian nationalism un-American, and opposing it patriotic.

The Barbed Wire tells Greg Abbott he’s not nearly as funny as he thinks he is.

Law Dork finds one good thing to say about Dick Cheney.

Alexandra Edwards bemoans TCU’s craven closure of its Women and Gender Studies (WGST) and Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies (CRES) departments.

In the Pink Texas has a parable for Donald Trump.

