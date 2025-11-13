Chris Bell to run for Governor

From the inbox:

Chris Bell, former U.S. Congressman, launched his Texas Gubernatorial campaign Monday, November 10, 2025, at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Bell enters the Texas Governor’s race with years of public service

experience and a successful record of winning landmark ethics reform legislation.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Governor of Texas, offering a clear alternative who cares about all Texans, not just the privileged few. Sitting on the sidelines while corruption in the office of the Governor’s office is on vivid display isn’t an option,” announced Bell. “Texans are saying enough is enough. Those of us with experience and know how government works must step up to lead,” Bell stated.

Link to Video of Chris Bell’s Full Announcement (link expires on 11/13/25):

Bell’s campaign will focus on ethics reform, education, and affordability, livability, and opportunity for all Texans while promising a more positive direction for Texas without taking directives from Washington D.C.

Voters may select Bell as the Texas Democratic Gubernatorial candidate in the March 3, 2026 Democratic primary. The 2026 Texas Gubernatorial election is November 3, 2026.

Campaign Website: https://chrisbelltexas.com

More about Chris Bell:

Chris Bell’s values and enthusiasm for public service were instilled by his parents, a journalist and Marine Corps veteran from the “Greatest Generation.” A lifelong Texan, and longtime champion of human rights and freedoms, Bell sees the primary value of politics as making life better, particularly for those less fortunate individuals, families, and communities struggling with it. He understands what power, greed, and ambition can lead to, has battled political corruption at its highest levels, and has won those fights.

Bell is an attorney, former Houston City Council Member, former Congressman, and the 2006 Democratic nominee for Governor of Texas. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and South Texas College of Law Houston. Bell is a civil rights champion, two-time Human Rights Campaign award winner, NAACP “A” rated congressman, former national NARAL Pro-choice America Board member, and former chair of Clean Energy Fund Texas. He now makes his home in Chappell Hill, Texas.