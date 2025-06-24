From the inbox, we have a Democrat running for Governor:

Democrat Bobby Cole today announces his candidacy for Governor of Texas. Born near Houston and raised in East Texas, Bobby understands what everyday Texans are going through, because he’s been in our shoes, worrying about rising costs and paying bills.

As a young man, Bobby realized that dairy farming wouldn’t pay his bills, but firefighting would allow him to earn a living and keep his dairy farm alive. It ended up being a lifelong mission that taught him about making life-or-death decisions. Now Bobby’s small business manages 300 head of cattle and raises more than a million chickens per year – all feeding American families in the process.

Bobby hasn’t run for office before, but felt compelled to step forward after Donald Trump was elected to office and Elon Musk used a hatchet on crucial government services that seniors, farmers, and veterans depend on. And here in Texas, Greg Abbott has let the state go up in flames, threatening families and the lives they’ve built.

A Democrat with heroes like LBJ and FDR, Bobby understands what is at stake in this election.

“Greg Abbott bows to Trump and ignores the biggest problems we face as Texans: out-of-control property taxes, government burrowing in our private lives, and policies driven by billionaires and bullies,” Cole said. “As a small business owner, I know what it feels like to be squeezed. As a firefighter, I learned how important every second is in an emergency. I’ve lived my values, and Texans should expect no less from their leaders.”

You can watch Bobby Cole’s introduction video here.

Bobby Cole is not your typical politician, but he is your typical Texan: Practical, with decades of hard work under his belt, he treats others with empathy and has a great sense of humor. He’ll fight for what he believes in. No matter who it pisses off.

Learn more about Bobby Cole’s campaign for Texas Governor at www.ColeForGovernor.com.