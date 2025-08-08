Texas blog roundup for the week of August 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance salutes the Texas Democratic legislators who are standing up against the racist Republican gerrymander as we bring you the week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is all over redistricting.

SocraticGadfly notes new climate modeling that says Southwestern drought will likely last the rest of this century. Having already noted that a drying Rio Grande won’t fix itself means that US-Mexico water treaties, as well as Texas-New Mexico interstate compacts, are null and void by the laws of nature.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project says Texas Democratic Party electeds & rank and file must find path to common course similar to what happened in South Korea last year when martial law was declared.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog worries about the end to desegregation enforcement in public education.

City of Yes would like for cities to be built for both children and dogs.

The Barbed Wire teases Love is Blind: Austin, which we’re sure will be totally normal and generate no discourse at all.

The Dallas Observer finds a local case of ICE coming for a Trump supporter who surely wasn’t expecting it.

Texas 2036 has concerns about ditching the STAAR test.

Olivia Julianna gives Dems permission to be ruthless.

The Texas Living Waters Project looks at the state of flood response in the special session.

