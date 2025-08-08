Dispatches from Dallas, August 8 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have redistricting; what Dallas city council is up to and facing now that it’s back from its summer holiday; deaths in the Tarrant and Dallas County jails; questions about local ICE conditions; the latest on who’s buying the Dallas Morning News; DART news that isn’t about the Lege; local school district and suburban updates, mostly about lack of money; public health news about COVID, STIs, and heat; the return of King of the Hill; and State Fair news, including the Big Tex Choice semifinalists.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Jessie Murph and Rose Betts, brought to me courtesy of the algorithms. Murph is a little rap-oriented for my taste but Betts is a folk-inflected singer-songwriter who is right up my alley. Maybe one or the other of them is up yours!

The biggest news this week is redistricting and the quorum break, which our host is ably covering, so I’m only going to drop a few links of local interest. First, Gromer Jeffers, Jr analyzes the effect of redistricting on Dems in North Texas, specifically the effect on CD 33, currently held by Marc Veasey in Fort Worth. In the new map, CD 33 is in Dallas County and I’d be in it (I live in northeast Dallas). And CD 32, Julie Johnson’s district, formerly held by Colin Allred, moves east into Fort Worth; her home is in CD 24, Beth Van Duyne’s district (which I’m currently zoned into). It’s worth reading if you’re interested in the slicing and dicing going on and Dallas politics.

The Star-Telegram reports that Beto O’Rourke and Joaquin Castro are rallying in Fort Worth on Saturday to support the quorum-breakers. (This is the kind of thing that’s getting Beto’s group Powered by People scrutinized by Ken Paxton) I’ll miss that due to other commitments but I may throw Brother Beto some scratch just to annoy the Attorney General. The other item I recommend, for some historical perspective on quorum-breaking, is Jim Hightower on the Killer Bees. Our institutional memory on the Democratic side does go back to 1979.

In other news:

