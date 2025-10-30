Michelin 2.0

They’re back, with more stars.

The Michelin Guide announced its picks for top Texas restaurants at the Wortham Theater Center Tuesday night. Last year, 15 Texas restaurants earned a Michelin star, including six in the Houston area. Michelin recognized 117 restaurants in total last year. Stars are Michelin’s most prestigious award. Restaurants can earn up to three, though no one in Texas earned more than one star last year. The guide also recognizes Bib Gourmand spots, which offer good food at affordable prices, and Recommended restaurants, which serve “high quality dining.” […] No new Houston restaurants received a Michelin star this year. Three new restaurants, one from Dallas and two from San Antonio, did. All six Houston-area restaurants that received one star last year maintained that recognition: BCN Taste & Tradition (Montrose Spanish fine-dining spot with Picasso on the wall)

CorkScrew BBQ (Spring barbecue joint where the owners are always fixtures in the dining room)

Le Jardinier (French fine dining at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

March (Six- or nine-course Mediterranean tasting menu in Montrose)

Musaafer (Indian fine dining in a gorgeous setting at the Galleria)

Tatemo (Maiz-driven tasting menu)

See here, here, and here for coverage from last year, the first year that Michelin rated restaurants in Texas cities. There was a lot of pre-event stuff then, as the arrival of the Michelin Guide to Texas was a long-awaited event. This year was more muted – I didn’t hear a thing until the day before – as there wasn’t really anything new, at least from a big picture perspective. No one lost their stars, so that’s all good. Houston Chron restaurant critic Bao Ong was also underwhelmed by both the ceremony and Michelin’s overall approach. We’ll see what next year is like.

