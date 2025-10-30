Ogg contempt hearing delayed again

We’ll get there eventually.

A contempt of court hearing is still in the works for former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to determine if she violated a gag order in the criminal case for two Venezuelan nationals accused of raping and killing Jocelyn Nungaray.

The hearing was originally slated for July but pushed back until October as Ogg’s attorney, Mitch Little, also a state representative, participated in a special legislative session. The hearing did not proceed Tuesday as planned and a new date was not set.

Ogg asked for more time earlier this week, court records show.

“I am not in the business of litigation by ambush,” Judge Josh Hill said as both sides hashed out their next steps in court.

[…]

Ogg arrived outside the 232nd District Court and waited outside for the courtroom to open alongside her lawyers, former congressman and judge Ted Poe included, and several journalists awaiting her arrival.

A coordinator later called out her name along with other defendants on the morning docket.

“Present,” Ogg said, clutching a gray binder titled “The State of Texas V Kimbra Ogg.”

If held in contempt, Ogg could face jail time or a fine if she is found to have made extrajudicial comments about the case.