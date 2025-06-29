Ogg will face contempt hearing

A hearing next month could determine whether former district attorney Kim Ogg will be held in contempt over her communications surrounding the prosecution of two men accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, according to court records.
The hearing is scheduled for July 28, court records show.
Judge Josh Hill in the 232nd District Court signed off on the hearing Friday, but filings related to the decision and upcoming proceedings were not immediately available.
Ogg made several comments to local and national TV news outlets about the 2024 killing that prompted concerns over their right to a fair trial. The judge, in response, signed a gag order limiting lawyers on what they can say about the capital murder proceedings.
But Ogg went on to continue discussing the case with the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston in early June. Lawyers for Franklin Peña, one of the defendants, flagged her appearance with the Kingwood TEA party, whose organizers flaunted the gag order in a flyer advertising her visit, with the judge.
See here and here for the background. Continuing to talk about this after the gag order was issued is a choice, that’s for sure. According to the story, the DA has the task of proving that she did in fact violate that court order and should be held in contempt. I suspect there will be more than the usual number of observers in the court that day. Whatever happens here, I for one look forward to a day where I can count on less Kim Ogg content in my news feeds. I have no idea how far off that day may be.