Ogg will face contempt hearing

I mean, she was warned.

A hearing next month could determine whether former district attorney Kim Ogg will be held in contempt over her communications surrounding the prosecution of two men accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, according to court records.

The hearing is scheduled for July 28, court records show.

Judge Josh Hill in the 232nd District Court signed off on the hearing Friday, but filings related to the decision and upcoming proceedings were not immediately available.

Ogg made several comments to local and national TV news outlets about the 2024 killing that prompted concerns over their right to a fair trial. The judge, in response, signed a gag order limiting lawyers on what they can say about the capital murder proceedings.

But Ogg went on to continue discussing the case with the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston in early June. Lawyers for Franklin Peña, one of the defendants, flagged her appearance with the Kingwood TEA party, whose organizers flaunted the gag order in a flyer advertising her visit, with the judge.