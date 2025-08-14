Texas blog roundup for the week of August 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the quorum breakers as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is all over the quorum break.

SocraticGadfly talked about the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima and also Nagasaki and Korean history.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on well-attended quick response protest at John Cornyn’s Houston office, after Cornyn called for on FBI to abduct Texas State Reps. who rightly left Texas. The action was called by the John Cornyn Houston Office Protest, which has been weekly for well-over 8 years at corner of Memorial & Detering.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly explains what Chili’s “Booth Boots” are about.

The Barbed Wire reviews the non-border-security spending that Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” enabled.

Your Local Epidemiologist tries again to make sense of current vaccination policy.

Pete vonder Haar compares the future that we were promised to the future we actually got.

Law Dork finds another DOJ-manufactured lawsuit aimed at ending in-state tuition for undocumented students.

The Current found what may be the most epic “leopards eating people’s faces” example ever.

The Quorum Report shows how Greg Abbott’s thinking about separation of powers has changed since he was Attorney General.

