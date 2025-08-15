Dispatches from Dallas, August 15 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: more about redistricting; the good, bad, and indifferent about the first draft of Dallas’ budget; trouble in Deep Ellum (and not the Deep Ellum Blues kind); the departure of Dallas’ election chief; news from area schools; the latest awfulness from the mouth and keyboard of Bo French; transportation news, including the it-ain’t-dead-yet-honest bullet train; news from the suburbs; the latest on Dr. Phil and his media empire; wildlife gone wild; and the newest smoothie from Coppell-based Smoothie King. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Annie-Claude Deschênes, whose French new wave music I found, again, through the algorithm, and Empress Of, whom I knew of and had actually seen at SXSW back when we regularly attended, but hadn’t gone back to in a while.

Let’s start this week with redistricting. Our host has been keeping us all up to date on the statewide issues, but there are always local angles here in the Metroplex. Here are a few stories you might be interested in, mostly from local news outlets:

Meanwhile, in more local news, we also have some stories for you:

Related Posts: