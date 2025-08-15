Dispatches from Dallas, August 15 edition

Posted on August 15, 2025 by Charles Kuffner

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: more about redistricting; the good, bad, and indifferent about the first draft of Dallas’ budget; trouble in Deep Ellum (and not the Deep Ellum Blues kind); the departure of Dallas’ election chief; news from area schools; the latest awfulness from the mouth and keyboard of Bo French; transportation news, including the it-ain’t-dead-yet-honest bullet train; news from the suburbs; the latest on Dr. Phil and his media empire; wildlife gone wild; and the newest smoothie from Coppell-based Smoothie King. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Annie-Claude Deschênes, whose French new wave music I found, again, through the algorithm, and Empress Of, whom I knew of and had actually seen at SXSW back when we regularly attended, but hadn’t gone back to in a while.

Let’s start this week with redistricting. Our host has been keeping us all up to date on the statewide issues, but there are always local angles here in the Metroplex. Here are a few stories you might be interested in, mostly from local news outlets:

  • The Fort Worth Report talked to State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Arlington) about Ken Paxton’s threats to get him and his colleagues removed from office.
  • WFAA talked to State Rep. Shelly Luther (R-Sherman) who told us the Dems who broke quorum might lose seniority, chairmanships, and even their parking spaces! If you’re remembering her name and don’t know why, Luther parlayed her quarantine-breaking haircut for Ted Cruz a few years ago into a term at the statehouse.
  • The Dallas Observer talks about the 2003 quorum break and how it compares to the current quorum break. If that’s not enough history for you, Texas Monthly, the Texas Tribune, and even the Atlantic are in on the quorum break discussion.
  • And taking the history back even further, KERA tells us about quorum breaking in the wild session of 1870 and how it allegedly got one senator removed from office.
  • Beto O’Rourke held a rally in Fort Worth over the weekend. I was unfortunately unable to attend, but KERA and the Star-Telegram both covered it.
  • And of course Ken Paxton came to Tarrant County to shop for a favorable judge in his efforts to stop Beto’s Powered by People from supporting the quorum-breakers. He managed to get a TRO from an Abbott-appointed judge in the 348th District Court and after the rally, took some out-of-context quotes from Beto’s remarks to try to get the judge to jail Beto.

Meanwhile, in more local news, we also have some stories for you:

