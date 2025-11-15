Ron Nirenberg to run for Bexar County Judge

Noted for the record.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has filed paperwork to run for Bexar County Judge, all but confirming the nature of a “big announcement” he plans to make this Saturday.

Speculation has swirled in recent weeks that Nirenberg will challenge first-term Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in the Democratic primary. Now, paperwork filed this week showing the former mayor has selected a campaign treasurer shows the talk is more than wild speculation.

The document names Nirenberg’s treasurer as personal injury attorney Jorge Herrera, and it lists the office he’s seeking as “Bexar County Judge.”

Nirenberg served as San Antonio mayor from 2017 to 2025 and was prohibited from running again due to term limits.

Political observers began chattering as early as this summer that Nirenberg was weighing a run for governor or another state-level office. However, his ambitions — at least for now — appear to lie closer to home.