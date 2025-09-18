Andrew White to run for Governor again

A second go-round.

Houston’s Andrew White, son of the late Gov. Mark White, on Tuesday filed initial papers to run for governor again, hoping to stop Gov. Greg Abbott from winning a fourth term in office. “It’s time for a change,” White told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday. “Gov. Abbott’s culture war is failing our schools, hospitals and infrastructure.” White officially filed a campaign treasurer forms in order to handle campaign funds, and said he’ll decide for certain if he’s going to jump in by next week. It could be White’s second time seeking the position. In 2018, he lost a Democratic primary runoff election to Lupe Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff who later lost to Abbott in the November general election. Born in Houston, White, 53, grew up in Austin while his father served as secretary of state, then attorney general and governor. White attended public schools in Austin and graduated from Lamar High School in Houston. A religious-studies graduate from the University of Virginia who also holds a masters in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin, White has been part of several businesses in Houston over the years, including Sweat Equity Partners, a venture capital company, Spruce, a housekeeping service, and Glacier Oil and Gas Corp, which is involved in drilling in Alaska.

See here, here, and here for more about Andrew White, who ran as a “conservative” Democrat in 2018. I was skeptical of that positioning back then and would continue to be skeptical of it now, but 2018 may as well be 1918 given how much has happened since then. We’ll see in what ways he has evolved, is what I’m saying. However I felt about his candidacy then, it’s hard to imagine he could have done much worse that November than Lupe Valdez did, and I’m 100% certain he’d have raised more money. I remain at this time in the tank for Ron Nirenberg, but we don’t know what he’ll do as yet. All of this to say that I welcome Andrew White to the race, I’m very interested in hearing what he has to say, and I look forward to a robust and energize primary field for 2026.

UPDATE : Lone Star Left notes some recent DNS registrations for domains that suggest State Rep. Gina Hinojosa might run for Governor. We’ll see about that.

