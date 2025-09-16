Nirenberg’s choice

I know what I’m rooting for.

Former Mayor Ron Nirenberg is mulling his political future, even as he’s adjusting to his new day job — lecturing Trinity University students on communications.

The two main paths he is considering are Bexar County judge or Texas governor, according to several sources familiar with discussions that Nirenberg has had recently about his political future.

A newly formed political committee, Texans for Ron Nirenberg, is raising money for whichever office, if any, he decides to seek in the March 2026 Democratic primary.

Nirenberg, 48, has not spoken publicly about his potential next act in politics.

“I have made clear that there’s a great urgency to the issues we face, that I plan to be involved and that I’m not done with public service,” he said in a statement, which he ended with a caveat: “I have no announcement to make at this time.”

But there’s some urgency for him to make a decision.

Candidate filing for next year’s primary opens Nov. 8 and runs through early December, and Texas Democrats are trying to finalize a slate of candidates for top statewide offices who will energize voters to turn out in the 2026 midterm election.

Nirenberg appeared at former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s town hall in San Antonio in late June alongside San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro and state Rep. James Talarico of Round Rock.

“2026 is a very important election,” Nirenberg said at that event. “This is more than just about Democrats and Republicans — this is about right and wrong.”

[…]

Luke Warford, the founder of Agave Democratic Infrastructure Fund, a political action committee that seeks to bolster Texas Democrats’ long-term party infrastructure, believes the former mayor would be best suited for an office that isn’t legislative in nature — in other words, for races other than a U.S. House or Senate seat.

“He has executive experience and so I do think that an executive-type role, whether it’s at the county level or the statewide level, is really well-aligned with what he’s already done,” Warford said.

[…]

Warford said Nirenberg would also be a strong statewide candidate, even if he’s not particularly well known in Houston or Dallas, because he led one of the state’s largest cities.

“Other than folks who have run statewide before, there’s not many people who are going to have that much better name ID than somebody who is mayor of one of the biggest cities since it is a very public role in one of the most populous areas,” Warford said.