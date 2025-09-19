Still more on Elon’s flood tunnels

I once again call your attention to an episode of CityCast Houston, in which host Raheel Ramzanali chats with the host of the CityCast Las Vegas podcast about the experience they’ve had with Elon Musk and the Boring Company and the Tesla transit tunnels that have been dug under that city. A lot was promised, not a lot has yet been delivered, as with many “free” things there were a lot of unexpected costs, and there’s a lot more of this story to tell.

See here and here for the background. You can listen to this episode here – the link above will take you to the right place, for the “Why Elon Musk Wants $760 Million To Dig Tunnels Under Houston” episode from Monday, September 15, if the embedded code is on a different episode – or you can read this extensive report from the CityCast Las Vegas site, which is from January and which is covered to some degree here. If you had any reason to feel wary about Harris County doing business with Elon Musk, this will very much confirm your concerns. And we would be in business with them for a long time if we move ahead with this. My ask of Commissioners Court is that if you really think this is a good idea – and there may indeed be merit to it – go in with your eyes wide open, and be as transparent as you can be while insisting that Elon and the Boring Company do the same. And good luck, we’re all going to need it.

