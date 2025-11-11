Paxton sues Galveston ISD over Ten Commandments display

We need some real guidance here.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Galveston Independent School District on Friday for not following a new state law requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms while the legislation is challenged in federal court.

State lawmakers earlier this year passed Senate Bill 10, which requires schools to accept posters or framed copies of the Ten Commandments and to display them “in a conspicuous place” in classrooms. Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 10 in late June, a day after a federal appeals court in Louisiana found a similar law “plainly unconstitutional.”

After SB 10 took effect on Sept. 1, state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, donated posters with the Ten Commandments to the Galveston district, according to the lawsuit. But Galveston ISD’s board of trustees voted in late October to delay hanging any donated posters, citing ongoing lawsuits over the constitutionality of the law. Galveston ISD is not part of the lawsuits.

“We will closely monitor any possible litigation and consult with our legal counsel before making further decisions,” a Galveston spokesperson said in an email Friday. “In the meantime, our focus remains on elevating instruction, valuing a respectful culture, and promoting a safe environment for students and staff.”

It is unclear whether the lawsuit against Galveston ISD conflicts with state attorneys’ arguments defending SB 10. In the first case challenging the law’s constitutionality, they have said the law does not pose any threat or harm to families in part because it doesn’t specify what would happen to districts that choose not to comply.