Paxton orders other school districts to follow Ten Commandments law

Not a surprise.

Attorney General Ken Paxton instructed schools across Texas to follow the requirements of the state’s Ten Commandments display law, despite a federal court ruling that temporarily blocked the law for nearly a dozen schools last week.

Paxton’s guidance comes days after U.S. District Judge Fred Biery sided with 16 families who sued their school districts to stop the law from going into effect Sept. 1. The attorney general filed an appeal Thursday.

“From the beginning, the Ten Commandments have been irrevocably intertwined with America’s legal, moral, and historical heritage,” Paxton said in a statement. “Schools not enjoined by ongoing litigation must abide by (Senate Bill 10) and display the Ten Commandments.”

[…]

When the district court’s decision was made, Heather Weaver, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, said the ruling set a precedent.

“As a technical matter, the injunction covers the school district defendants. But all school districts have an independent obligation to respect students’ and families’ constitutional rights,” Weaver wrote in a statement. “This ruling makes clear that SB 10 is unconstitutional. Every school district should heed it, even if they are not a defendant in the case.”