Texas blog roundup for the week of October 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance never shuts down as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the candidacy of Rep. Jon Rosenthal for Railroad Commissioner, and the potential candidacy of Rep. Gina Hinojosa for Governor.

SocraticGadfly looks at Kendall Scudder moving the Texas Democratic Party to Dallas, including wondering if/when many will start tiring of him, then looks at Andrew White’s gubernatorial announcement and seeing something that looked like dogwhistling.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project wrote about the At-Large 4 Houston Council Debate sponsored by the Houston Progressive Caucus & Spring Branch Democrats Club. Salinas, Thomas & Boykins took part.

G. Elliott Morris rates our democracy.

The Fort Worth Report asks what kind of free speech teachers really have.

Evil MoPac warns against believing the hate about Austin not being great.

Your Local Epidemiologist notes that measles is still going strong out there.

Law Dork finds a judge that knows how to treat the Trump administration.

The Observer talks to an activist who wants to make resistance sexy.

