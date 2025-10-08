Interview with Dwight Boykins

Next up for Houston City Council At Large #4 is a familiar name, Dwight Boykins. That name is familiar because Boykins served two terms on City Council, in District D, having been elected in 2013 and 2015. The amended terms limit law passed in 2015 allows Boykins, who made an unsuccessful run for Mayor in 2019 instead of a final term in D, one more term on Council. In addition to his time on Council, Boykins is the founder and principal of a consulting firm, and served as Director of Government Affairs at TSU. I spoke to him in 2013 for that election, which you can listen to here, and you can listen to this interview here. Please note, his WiFi connection was spotty and at one point the connection was lost and had to be re-established.

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where the buffalo roam and the deer and the antelope play. One more from Houston City Council At Large #4 coming at you tomorrow.

