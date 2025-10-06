Who asked for this task force?

Other than Greg Abbott, anyway.

State and Harris County law enforcement will join forces on a task force aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders, whom police leaders say are fueling much of the region’s crime problem, Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a Wednesday news conference.

The task force will help pool resources and go after repeat offenders through a combination of extra patrols in high-crime areas, additional investigative resources and new intelligence strategies, said Freeman Martin, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“This is an all-in effort from law enforcement across the entire county,” Abbott said.

But it’s not yet clear exactly what the initiative might entail, or how long it might continue.

Abbott’s acknowledged crime was going down in Houston and said he has a positive relationship with many local leaders, including Houston Mayor John Whitmire. But the task force will help drive down crime further, Abbott argued.

“Citizens in the area remain concerned about crime,” Abbott said.

[…]

The new task force model is coming to Houston first because of state leaders’ positive relationship with local law enforcement and leaders, but Abbott said he expected other counties, large and small, across Texas, might receive similar attention in the future.

Abbott shot down a question about whether the initiative might’ve been aimed at staving off President Donald Trump’s administration from sending military into Harris County, saying the president knows the situation is under control locally.

[…]

Sydney Zuiker, Houston Crime Stoppers senior director of programs and special projects, and Houston Police Officers Union Executive Director Ray Hunt said they had data showing repeat offenders were driving a majority of crime in Harris County.

Abbott didn’t say whether the initiative would include additional funding or bring in more officers, instead describing it as a pooling of resources to focus on repeat offenders.

“Houston can be the national model of major American cities,” Abbott said.

Representatives of several constable’s offices, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department attended Wednesday’s news conference, standing behind the governor. Officials with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed ahead of the news conference that they hadn’t been invited.