Texas blog roundup for the week of October 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance wonders if it really is decorative gourd season yet as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff points to some big voter registration problems around the state, some due to the bankruptcy of a vendor and some due to a problematic software upgrade being managed by the Secretary of State.

SocraticGadfly talks about hypocrisy and more in the Libertarian Party.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Hale, Salinas & Thomas merit a look for Council At-Large 4. Which approach sails your ship?

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris really wants you to know how unpopular Trump is.

The Bloggess attended an estate sale for the late Shelley Duvall, and came away with some amazing books.

Your Local Epidemiologist gets into the Tylenol and autism situation.

The Texas Signal talks to a couple of Democratic Congressional candidates, one running in a district that was massively affected by redistricting, and one running in a district that was not.

Franklin Strong highlights the connection between the new anti-DEI law for public schools and the removal of books from school libraries.

In the Pink Texas was not raptured, either.

