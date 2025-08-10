Don’t we have enough drama already?

Harris County commissioners voted 3-1 Thursday to censure Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo following a heated disagreement over a proposed tax increase for early childcare programs.

Commissioners Lesley Briones, Tom Ramsey and Adrian Garcia voted in favor of admonishing Hidalgo. Commissioner Rodney Ellis cast the lone dissenting vote. Although the censure carries no immediate penalty, it will be formally entered into the record, a county official told the Houston Chronicle.

It came after a chaotic scene erupted as Hidalgo goaded dozens of children, who attended the meeting to support the continued funding of a slate of early childcare programs, to call on commissioners to vote in favor of the proposed tax increase. Multiple calls for decorum were ignored by Hidalgo, who repeatedly interrupted commissioners during discussion on the matter.

Garcia took to X shortly after the argument and criticized what he labeled as Hidalgo’s “disruptive behavior.”

“We must hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Garcia said. “It was particularly offensive to witness her trying to use children as props for her political agenda. The people of Harris County deserve better.”

The move also came after Hidalgo criticized her colleagues in a social media post, which she also read portions of aloud in court prior to departing for a scheduled appointment.

“They have ridiculously massive contractor-funded war chests. We redrew districts that benefit them,” Hidalgo said of her fellow commissioners. “Democrats in Commissioners Court have until the end of the day today to avoid unnecessary cuts to basic services. Which side are we on?”

Although commissioners did not formally vote on the proposed increase, they failed to meet a key deadline, effectively making the motion moot.