January 2025 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

You know the drill here. Start of the year, we review all of the relevant campaign finance reports. Harris County races are the main event for 2026, at least at this time. I won’t mind if there are some other races of interest, but we know these will be.

Lina Hidalgo

Rodney Ellis

Adrian Garcia

Tom Ramsey

Leslie Briones

Teneshia Hudspeth

Carla Wyatt

Marilyn Burgess

Sean Teare

Ed Gonzalez

Christian Menefee

Annette Ramirez

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Hidalgo 129,599 162,364 51,400 41,305 Ellis 9,450 59,769 0 6,414,367 Garcia 262,579 268,469 0 1,568,259 Ramsey 49,020 72,222 0 1,569,521 Briones 1,027,232 351,264 0 2,370,541 Hudspeth 1,125 12,676 0 2,790 Wyatt 250 101 0 1,010 Burgess 8,875 22,295 5,207 18,953 Teare 115,280 154,436 0 36,805 Gonzalez 61,301 16,537 0 61,176 Menefee 12,215 38,691 0 246,468 Ramirez 51,385 48,297 0 13,401

The July 2023 reports for Harris County are here, the January 2024 reports are here, and the July 2024 reports are here. Note that the candidates who were on the ballot last November all filed 30-day and 8-day reports for those races, so their reporting period is mostly post-election, from October 27 through December 31. The others only had to file their semi-annual report, so their periods were July 1 through December 31. This is why, for example, Rodney Ellis had such small raised and spent totals.

I’ll be honest: I have no idea what Judge Lina Hidalgo is doing. She had a close race against a well-funded opponent in 2022. She faces more of the same in 2026, except this time she also faces a possible primary against former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who has plenty of name recognition and a strong fundraising machine of her own. And yet here she sits in January 2025 with a campaign treasury on par with a district City Council candidate, and two consecutive periods of spending more than she raised. If I didn’t know better – and I stress, I have no inside knowledge here, just my own speculation – I’d say this is the profile of someone who isn’t planning to run again. If that isn’t the case, I have no idea what she’s waiting for.

For what it’s worth, and for a bit of context, Hidalgo had $419K on hand in January of 2021, which is to say the same time four years ago. She was up over a million on hand six months later. If she posts a report like that this July, I’ll take this all back. There is still time for her to get serious about the financial challenges she will face. I’m just saying, the clock is ticking. Loudly.

Commissioner Briones is not acting like that. That’s the kind of report I’m looking for. It’s possible she could face a primary challenger or two next year, if only because she’s in her first term. She’s not making it easy for them, whoever they may be. Commissioner Garcia had a less-busy period, but he’s in fine shape and also has a much longer tenure in office. He’ll be fine.

None of the other executive offices tend to be big fundraising powers. For better or worse, their fortunes in November will rise or fall on the national environment and the local efforts. This is why, as I’ve been saying, I really want to see them all out on the campaign trail, to help themselves and their ballot mates. It’s possible we’ll see some primary action here – Carla Wyatt knocked off then-incumbent Treasurer Dylan Osborne in 2022, while Marilyn Burgess held off several challengers that same year. The exception, if there is one, would be Teneshia Hudspeth, who has been universally praised for her handling of elections since 2023. Someone may file, because that does happen, but I can’t imagine the argument a Democratic opponent might make against her.

More to come soon. I would have started with Congressional reports, but there are a couple I’m interested in that are still missing for some reason, so that will happen later. We don’t have City of Houston elections but I’ll still show those reports – again, as of Monday there was still one of interest missing – as well as those for HISD and HCC, where the action will be for this November. Let me know what you think.

