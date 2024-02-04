January 2024 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

PREVIOUSLY:

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Hidalgo 184,138 206,978 51,400 70,973 Ellis 92,813 180,802 0 5,241,377 Garcia 523,203 472,312 0 1,051,258 Ramsey 497,875 112,004 0 1,376,882 Briones 341,574 208,905 0 1,375,896 Ogg 282,274 97,634 48,489 455,755 Teare 278,817 237,522 0 550,792 Simons 0 12,910 15,000 2,090 Gonzalez 154,778 72,506 0 143,882 Ratliff 3,515 4,448 0 307 Inocencio 500 2,066 100 Knox 14,370 24,425 10,000 3,448 Danna 49,387 61,349 35,452 1,922 Day 4,641 3,133 2,243 2,582 Cowan 46,160 7,760 0 41,595 Menefee 47,415 75,524 0 397,800 Lewis Smith 2,556 1,250 0 1,306 Ramirez 18,081 11,266 0 23,283 Bess 15,175 0 0 15,175 Davis 22,817 5,114 5,000 Broadnax 5,840 1,700 1,000 4,140 Cummings 0 0 0 0 Wolfe 200 3,168 0 0 Radack 0 49,220 0 715,239 Hudspeth 20,500 4,188 0 16,426 Wyatt 290 0 0 3,698 Burgess 4,904 13,667 5,207 7,211

The July 2023 reports for Harris County are here. Some reports didn’t show up until I looked one last time on Friday, though the system showed they had been posted on time or close to it. These things happen sometimes.

Judge Hidalgo has time to build up her campaign finance account before she’s on the ballot again, but she’s going to need to raise more than she spends to do that. I thought it might have been mostly legal expenses, but while she did drop about $18K on legal fees, the large majority of her expenditures were for various forms of political consultancy, including $4K per month for compliance services. I don’t know what the situation is but I do know math, and this math isn’t going to work for her. I hear whispers of a more formidable primary opponent for 2026, so this is not a situation I’d sleep on.

The other Commissioners did more or less as I’d expect. I fully expect Rodney Ellis to spend money on countywide turnout efforts. I won’t be surprised if Commissioners Garcia and Briones join him.

The story of July was how Sean Teare had greatly outraised Kim Ogg for DA, though that was largely due to a couple of large individual donations for Teare. Both raised similar amounts this period, and with Teare spending more they have similar amounts on hand. I can’t say for sure that Teare didn’t have some big individual contributions this time around because hie report was 183 pages long and I didn’t feel like scrolling all the way through it, but I did see numerous small donations – five dollars, ten dollars, 25 and 50 dollars – in the pages I did look at. That may have been in response to the criticism of his July report, I don’t know.

For Sheriff, it’s incumbent Ed Gonzalez and a lot of not much else. Mike Knox was never a big fundraiser as a Council member, and he’s still not much of a fundraiser. Joe Danna’s fundraising is always weird and includes a lot of in kind donations. Chron endorsee Glenn Cowan raised a few bucks but he’s going to need more than that. For County Attorney, Christian Menefee has a decent amount of cash, Umeka Lewis has not report I could find, and Republican Jacqueline Lucci Smith did little more than pay her filing fee.

Yes, that’s former Commissioner Steve Radack running for Tax Assessor. Some people don’t know how to retire, I guess. He will have far more cash available than any Democrat, but it doesn’t really matter. As I’ve said to a couple of folks, that’s a race that is almost entirely dependent on the overall partisan environment. If that race is competitive enough where his money or name ID might matter, we’re already in deep trouble. As for Michael Wolfe, he’s filed a report but as far as I can tell is not on the ballot even though his expenditure appears to be a filing fee. Some people don’t know how to stay away.

I’ll look at reports for the City of Houston and for Senate/Congress; those come online later than the local and state ones. Let me know if you have any questions.

