Weekend link dump for June 29

Sabrina Ionescu is a mensch.

“But this isn’t about phone numbers or navigation. It’s about how technology clearly changes our minds. And there is a risk that today’s siphoning of young brains into phones and laptops isn’t just happening with maps and digits, but with critical thinking and complex language.”

“The majority of streaming also happens in the first week — but, in further evidence that streaming has reoriented viewing habits, a good amount of a show’s five-week streaming total happens from day eight onward. The Hollywood Reporter obtained Nielsen data for the top 20 shows in seven-day, cross-platform viewing; combining that with already available 35-day data shows just how much those shows gain from streaming at each interval.”

“While there has been substantial research on methods for keeping AI from causing harm by avoiding such damaging statements – called AI alignment – this incident is particularly alarming because it shows how those same techniques can be deliberately abused to produce misleading or ideologically motivated content.”

“The WNBA’s Officiating Problem Is Bigger Than Caitlin Clark”.

“Nearly two-thirds of adults oppose President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” approved in May by the House of Representatives, according to a KFF poll released Tuesday.”

“The result isn’t just inconvenient. It’s lonely. As access shatters, rituals vanish, as do the moments that make sports communal — a bar full of strangers cheering for the same team, the generational ties passed down through the seasons. Those experiences fade under a system that dictates that the more you can pay, the more you can see — until the game disappears behind another paywall.”

RIP, Fred Smith, founder of FedEx.

“The Most Quietly Revolutionary LGBTQ+ Moments in Sitcom History”.

“The Costs of Restricting Abortion? More Than $130 Billion Per Year.”

“That’s because Trump’s interest in women’s sports is not actually in investment in the athletes who participate. Instead, it is in leveraging the issue as one of the ways to continue to politicize and push his agenda on trans issues. Another case in point: Despite the deluge of headlines about women’s sports and fairness, you were probably unaware of the regulatory machinations behind the House settlement. There’s a good reason for that.”

“Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. filed a lawsuit Monday against Big League Advance in an attempt to void the future earnings contract he signed as a 17-year-old minor leaguer that could cost him $34 million.”

“The Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade, has vastly reshaped the national abortion landscape. Three years on, many states have severely restricted access to abortion care. But the decision has also had a less well-recognized outcome: It is increasingly jeopardizing access to contraception.”

“What Should You Do if ICE Comes to Your Restaurant?”

“A majority of people around the world support a carbon tax — even if they’re paying it”.

“Most Americans support routine childhood vaccine requirements even as they become more politically charged, according to a new poll released Wednesday.”

“The same rule applies to this constitutional argument as applies to all of those Jesus stories. You never want to be the guy asking those loophole-seeking questions. The guy looking for loopholes is always the Bad Guy in those stories.”

“Have you heard of Vix, the Spanish-language streamer owned by TelevisaUnivision? You’re about to hear a lot more about it.”

RIP, Rick Hurst, Houston-born actor best known for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard.

RIP, Bill Moyers, longtime journalist for PBS.

RIP, Lao Schifrin, composer best known for the theme to “Mission: Impossible”. That super catchy tune is one of three songs I can think of in 5/4 time that have achieved any level of fame, the others being Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” and Gustav Holst’s “Mars, Bringer of War”.

“Gavin Newsom sues Fox News for $787M in defamation case over Trump call”.

Wishing Ron Washington all the best.

RIP, Dave Parker, seven-time All Star outfielder who was on two World Series winners and was elected to the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Related Posts: