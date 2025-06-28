Mayor Parker speaks about her candidacy for County Judge

I am once again pointing you to a recent episode of CityCast Houston, this time to hear a conversation they had with former Mayor Annise Parker about her candidacy for Harris County Judge:

See here for some background. As noted before, CityCast’s embed function puts their entire playlist, with the most recent episode at the top, in the code. This episode ran on Monday the 23rd, so as of this publication that will be the fifth one down, with the title “Why Former Mayor Parker Wants To Unseat County Judge Hidalgo”. The link above will take you directly to the episode page.

You can’t run an effective primary campaign against an incumbent without attacking that incumbent in some way, but for now I appreciate that Mayor Parker wants to talk more about what she brings to the table and why she thinks she would be a good County Judge. At this point, no one knows whether she is in fact running against an incumbent – I am counting down the days until the July campaign finance reports are up – or running for an open seat, so perhaps my concern about what kind of campaign she will have to run will be unfounded. Which is not to say there won’t be attacks, just that they wouldn’t be against Judge Lina Hidalgo. Beyond that, we’ll see.

