Annise Parker will run for Harris County Judge

A long-expected announcement.

A familiar face is planning a comeback to Houston’s political scene. Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker announced Wednesday that she will run for Harris County judge in 2026. Parker, who led Houston from 2010 to 2016 and made history as the first openly gay mayor of a major U.S. city, declared her intent to run for Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office following a more than nine-year hiatus from office. “Now more than ever, the people of Harris County need a strong, competent leader,” Parker said. “I have the experience, I have the background, and I’m ready to prove that to the residents of Harris County.” Parker officially debuted her campaign during a news conference held in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Wednesday morning. Beneath gathering rain clouds, Parker said the coming years will be challenging for Harris County, particularly as major flooding events become more common — an issue compounded by President Donald Trump’s recent cuts to the National Weather Service. Parker said her campaign promised to restore some sense of certainty amid a political climate dominated by uncertainty. “Harris County residents need certainty. There’s no waffling, there’s no hesitation. I’m standing up and saying, I’m ready to lead. I’m ready to serve. Let’s go,” Parker said. “This is hurricane season. We’re on our own down here. They’re also working really hard to throw people off of Medicare, Medicaid, Harris County Hospital District, right in the line of fire. Everything rolls downhill to local government, and it’s going to come faster and harder.” Parker is the first major Democratic candidate to emerge as a contender for Hidalgo’s seat. Hidalgo has not publicly stated whether she intends to run again. But Parker said she feels confident in a Democratic primary election, regardless of who she’s running against. “I am not running against anybody. I’m running for the citizens of Harris County,” Parker said. “I want to make sure that there’s strong leadership down here. It’s going to get tougher for all of us. I have no idea if the incumbent is going to run or not.” Parker, who has championed herself as a major proponent of ensuring sound, responsible fiscal management, also addressed the county’s looming budget deficit. “There is no government anywhere in America that has enough money to do all the things that they want to do. So it’s all about setting priorities, and just as I did as mayor with a priority on public safety,” Parker said. “I sincerely hope that in the next 18 months, as I’m running for this job, I have an opportunity to really get to know the ins and outs of the budget and look for opportunities.”

There’s a lot to be said here so let me bullet-point this:

– Parker’s name first came up as a possible candidate last May, after she stepped down as CEO and president of the Victory Fund. It’s well known that she thought about running against then-Judge Ed Emmett in 2018 but decided against it.

– Judge Hidalgo told the Chronicle she planned to run again in 2026 in an interview a couple of weeks after that. She has not made a formal announcement, but the last word we had from her was that she intended to run.

– That said, Judge Hidalgo has basically no cash on hand and has not only raised minimal amounts over the past year, she’s spent more than she’s raised. The Chron made note of this recently. As I have said in each of the last posts I’ve done on the semiannual finance reports, this is not the activity you want to see for someone who was sure to face not only an expensive general election, but was known to have at least one high-profile opponent circling around a primary challenge. We don’t know yet what her July 2025 finance report looks like, but I can’t say I’m aware of any big fundraisers she’s had. Money isn’t everything, Judge Hidalgo is widely admired by Democratic voters, and she could be busier behind the scenes than I’m aware of. But on the surface, this is not the behavior you’d expect from someone who is in fact gearing up for another race.

– If in fact Judge Hidalgo decides not to run, then as Campos says there will surely be other contenders in the primary. I’ve already heard one prominent name, which I won’t say now because it’s nothing more than chatter. There may be other entrants into this race regardless of what Judge Hidalgo decides to do; she did draw a crowd in 2022, though none of them put up much of a fight and she easily won renomination. Having a million bucks in the bank might have been a deterrent, but we’ll never know.

– Parker won a total of nine city of Houston elections, so she certainly knows what she’s doing. But as many people have pointed out, she’s never run in a Democratic primary before. It’s a different audience, and I feel confident saying the 2026 Dem primary electorate is going to be more interested in a candidate’s fighting spirit than bipartisan credentials. Parker is saying the right things about Trump and the state government in her opening statement. But if she does wind up running against Hidalgo, she’s going to have to position herself against her. That is going to be harder than it might look.

– Not mentioned in any of the coverage I’ve seen so far, but definitely on the mind of Dem activists, is the Victory Fund’s past support of former DA Kim Ogg, who let’s just say is not a popular figure with the primary electorate. I also feel confident saying that this will be a topic of debate in the 2026 primary election.

Now we wait to see what Judge Hidalgo has to say. I will say again, I hate the idea of Parker and Hidalgo, two people I know and like very much, running against each other. But it is what it is. KUHF, the Trib, and Reform Austin have more.

