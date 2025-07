We learn some more about a Democratic Congressional recruit.

Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido is forming an exploratory committee for a congressional bid in South Texas as he considers challenging Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.

Pulido, a Democrat and Edinburg native, is a titan of the music genre that has its roots in South Texas. Thirty years after the release of his debut album, he plans to both retire from music and make a decision about pivoting to politics by the end of the year.

Under the current map, De La Cruz is the only Texas Republican that Democrats are targeting in 2026.

But the district boundaries could change in the coming weeks as the Texas Legislature pursues a new round of redistricting in the overtime special session that began Monday. Republicans are likely to redraw lines in the region to attempt to capture more seats in neighboring Democratic districts, changes that could affect the shape of De La Cruz’s seat.

If Pulido runs, he’ll contend with a significant rightward shift among Latino voters in South Texas.

Spanning from Hidalgo County along the border to Guadalupe County on the edge of San Antonio, Texas’ 15th Congressional District elected De La Cruz, its first Republican representative, in 2022. Her margin of victory swelled from 8 percentage points that year to 14 in 2024, and both President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz won the district by over 10 points.

As Democrats search for answers in South Texas after a disastrous showing in 2024, Pulido, a well-known figure in the region, thinks he could help depolarize the electorate and win back some of the recent GOP converts.

​​”I’m proud to be from the [Rio Grande Valley],” he said. “And I’m proud to say that in the RGV, people vote for the person, not the party.”

Pulido believes Democrats can improve their standing across the region by focusing on economic issues and leaning into religion.

As industries across South Texas contend with tariffs, labor shortages and immigration raids, Pulido said he plans to discuss economic solutions — including changes to immigration policy — with voters as he considers whether to run. Latinos in the region are culturally conservative, he added, but the right Democrat could win them over.

“The further left we run on certain things, certain Latino voters are not in agreement with it — that’s just a fact,” Pulido said. “But I still believe that as a Democratic Party, we’re a big tent, and we’ll accept all kinds of people. I also think that you can have the right messengers.”

Pulido plans to use the rest of the year to decide if he is the right candidate to take on De La Cruz. He’s setting up “ranch halls” beginning in August — a twist on traditional town halls — in which he will host backyard barbecues featuring both music and policy discussion.

If he runs, he’ll face a competitive primary. Ada Cuellar, an emergency physician in Harlingen, has already launched a bid.