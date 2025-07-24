Is Talarico leaning towards a Senate run?

Looks like it.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico hasn’t yet decided if he will run for the U.S. Senate, but he’s taken a key step to lay the groundwork.

Talarico, an Austin Democrat, registered the internet domain name “TalaricoForSenate.com,” which tells visitors it’s “Launching Soon.”

Talarico, a pastor and former school teacher who has grown a sizeable social media following, said he hasn’t made any decisions yet and is focusing on the Texas Legislature’s special session, which began Monday.

Still, Talarico is facing growing pressure to join a potential Democratic primary field that already includes retired Houston astronaut Terry Virts and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas.

On Friday, Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan had Talarico on his program, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to talk about how the lawmaker infuses his religious background into his politics and how he became a Democrat. Rogan went so far as to encourage Talarico to run for higher office, and soon.

“James Talarico, you need to run for President,” Rogan said. “We need someone who is actually a good person.”

Talarico, 36, told Rogan he does not view politics as a battle between right and left, but rather “much more as top versus bottom.”

“I just see how we are all pitted against one another,” he said.

Talarico has been gauging his statewide appeal by traveling across Texas to share a similar message. Last month, he joined former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, for a rally in San Antonio. The trio is scheduled to hold another event Friday in Austin.