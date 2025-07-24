Texas blog roundup for the week of July 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes the Legislature an unhappy and unproductive special session as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the first re-redistricting map on display, which would be a radical and ridiculous reapportionment of the state’s Congressional districts.

SocraticGadfly salutes the second and much better than the first lawsuit against the state over the Ten Commandments bill.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project visited 4 anti-Trump redistricting protests this past Saturday. The rank & file is ready for challenge ahead. Texas House Democrats said they’d oppose redistricting by “whatever means necessary”. Let’s hold them to that commitment.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Waco Bridge assesses that city’s flood risk.

The Dallas Observer notes a political cartoon about the Hill Country flood that generated MAGA death threats against its artist.

City of Yes explains why Austin’s “Capitol View corridors” are bad for housing and other development.

The 19th profiles Katherine Wells, the health official who led Lubbock’s response to the measles outbreak.

Space City Weather asks you to please be wary about taking your weather reports from TikTok.

Jef Rouner ponders the potential of Trump voter regret to lead to changes.

Related Posts: