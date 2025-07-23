The post-Beryl cellphone experience

We’ve heard a lot less about this than we have about power outages.

During Hurricane Beryl, a record 2.26 million CenterPoint Energy customers lost power, sending line crews scrambling across the region once the storm passed. The epic loss of electricity led to state hearings and assurances from the utility to improve its reliability and harden its system.

Yet as CenterPoint service returned gradually after Beryl, some still waited days for their telecommunications service to return, or the strength of cellular signals in their neighborhood to rebound.

Twenty-four hours after Beryl rushed through the area, the major telecom companies said 90% or more of their customers were restored, in many cases with cell service returning to a neighborhood before electricity did.

For an isolated few, often with an issue directly related to their home or business, the wait was longer.

[…]

Since Beryl, the telecom companies have strengthened some parts of their systems, but much of getting phones and computers back online is having a backup plan. Asked about changes or improvements this year, most officials pointed to adding battery power where practical, along with repairing or replacing vulnerable lines keeping data centers and cell towers active.

The same protocols are happening in the Texas Hill Country this week, following devastating flooding centered in Kerr County. As the community rebuilds, telcom companies deployed emergency equipment in Kerrville, aimed in part with relieving demand on the system as equipment is repaired.

Another major focus over the past year for many of the companies — along with many Houston-area homeowners — was adding natural gas powered generators in key locations, or improving the ones already there.

In many cases, officials with multiple phone and internet providers said, delays occurred during Beryl because either lost power crashed the system, or their own fiber or telecommunications lines were damaged by felled limbs or toppled poles.

“We go in after CenterPoint,” said Foti Kallergis, spokesman for Comcast in the Houston region. “If they have to replace or repair a pole, they will go out and do that, and the (electrical) lines will take precedence. Then, when they are done, our crew can go place the line.”