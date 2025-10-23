The indie bookstore comeback

Good to see. Hope it lasts.

Barnes & Noble, the nationwide bookseller, almost went out of business a few years ago. Its return is being heralded as a case study and a corporate comeback. Once upon a time, Barnes & Noble was seen as a major factor in pushing mom and pop booksellers out of business. And yet, since 2020, the number of independent bookstores across the nation has grown by 70 percent – and Texas is a central player. How did that happen? Devan Markham, who reports for Straight Arrow News, said the answer lies in people seeking out local businesses that offer a sense of community. “Allison Hill at the American Booksellers Association backed that data up and she actually said that it was the year 2020 in which we saw this growth of bookstores starting to open, which is kind of contradictory,” Markham said. “You would think that with the economy and uncertainty that you would see the exact opposite.” Last year alone, 21 new stores opened across Texas. “So far this year, we’re seeing 13 stores that have already opened,” Markham said. “A lot of the stores that have opened up in what they call ‘book deserts’ or ‘bookstore deserts.’ And that really means that there just isn’t enough availability of books in the area.” And unlike national chains, Markham said these local stores are able to tune in more to the local vibe. “People are craving community. They’re craving authentic experiences. And bookstores these days aren’t just about selling books anymore,” she said. “They’re about connecting, lingering, and finding places to belong. I spoke to booksellers for the piece, and they said owning an independent bookshop is about creating and fostering a welcoming environment… They’re offering options: coffee shops, they’re adding bars to their shops, they’re having book clubs and comedy nights.”

Indeed. The embedded image, a lovely little shop in Seguin that opened a few years ago, is a good example of that. In addition to the books, they serve breakfast, brunch, coffee, dessert, beer and wine. I’d bet the food is at least as much of their business as the books. They have books clubs, author readings, other events – in many ways, they serve as the kind of third space that we often lament is lacking in too many areas. You never know what the future will bring – I’d guess that real estate values and property taxes will be going up as Seguin continues to grow, and that’s never good for a little brick-and-mortar place – but this seems like a good plan.

It’s not the only path forward, either. Murder by the Book here in Houston has survived for decades, going back to before the time when chain bookstores were the enemy, by having great inventory, a crew that could always recommend something new that you’d like, and the best lineup of mystery/detective/thriller author events around. Whoever your favorite author from that genre was, sooner or later they came to MBTB for a reading.

Anyway, my point is that while there are plenty of terrible things happening in the world, there are also good things, and you should seek them out. I suspect a lot of you reading this are book people. Go find the little bookstore nearest to you and spend a little time there. Let’s keep this good thing we’ve got going.

