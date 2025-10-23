Texas blog roundup for the week of October 20

Wouldn’t you rather see the weekly Texas Progressive Alliance roundups announced at airports instead of those dreadful Homeland Security videos? Of course you would.

Off the Kuff published interviews with Amanda Edwards,Isaiah Martin, Christian Menefee, and Jolanda Jones, candidates in the special election for CD18.

SocraticGadfly talked about how the Texas GOP “TACO-ed” on threat vs reality of state representative censures.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project spoke at the successful No Kings protest at Houston City Hall. Here is what he said about empowering ourselves. There were 20,000 Downtown & additional 25,000 at protests across Houston-region.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Barbed Wire looks at the messy “Texas National Guard in Illinois” situation.

Texas 2036 backs State Proposition 4 on the November ballot for long term water investment.

The Texas Signal tries to find out just how weird the Houston Heights is.

Mean Green Cougar Red checks in on Iceland’s tourist industry.

Evil MoPac has Halloween costume ideas for you.

The Texas Observer compares today’s “rainbow panic” to yesteryear’s “satanic panic”.

G. Elliott Morris estimates that the second “No Kings Day” protests were “likely the largest single-day political demonstration since 1970”.

The TPA says a sad farewell to CityCast Houston and its daily newsletter Hey Houston, which end this week after a three-year run. CityCast Austin continues on.

Related Posts: